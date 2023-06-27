City Holding Co. Has $358,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

