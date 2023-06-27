City Holding Co. Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

GRMN opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

