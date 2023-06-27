City Holding Co. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $387.16 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $402.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day moving average is $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

