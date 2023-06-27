City Holding Co. Sells 465 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

