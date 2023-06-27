Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,133 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

