Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

