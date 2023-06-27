Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

