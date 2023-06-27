Claro Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EMR. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

