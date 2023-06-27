Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBLU stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.