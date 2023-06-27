Claro Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after buying an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 593,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MBB opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
