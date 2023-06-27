Claro Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

