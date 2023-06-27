Claro Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 269,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.