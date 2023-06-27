Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

