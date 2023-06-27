Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,274 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
