Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

