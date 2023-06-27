Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

