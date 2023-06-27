Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DraftKings Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DKNG opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.65.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
