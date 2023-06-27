Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Boosted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 142,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.