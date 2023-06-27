Comparing China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.67 $20.51 billion $3.92 5.72 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 5.08 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.37

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.19% 15.25% 1.39% Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

