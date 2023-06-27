Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,831 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 517,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 336,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,282,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,496,000 after buying an additional 622,642 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

