Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.01 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

ET stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.