Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.05 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

