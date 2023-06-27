Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.