Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 629,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

