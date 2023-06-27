Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,119,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 477,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 12,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

VNQ stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

