Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $993,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

PAC stock opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.0894 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.