Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

