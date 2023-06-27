Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,207,000 after buying an additional 549,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.