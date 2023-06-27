Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 127,166 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,166 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

