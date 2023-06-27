Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

