Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,587 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

