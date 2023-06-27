Contrasting Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sun Life Financial pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $17.94 billion 1.68 $2.50 billion $3.86 13.27 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 13.41

Profitability

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bâloise. Sun Life Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 8.90% 14.29% 1.16% Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Bâloise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sun Life Financial and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bâloise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus target price of $72.78, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Bâloise.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Bâloise on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products. It is also involved in mutual fund and investment management businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance. It also provides life insurance products, which include endowment policies, such as conventional and unit-linked life insurance; group life insurance products; term insurance; immediate and deferred annuities; and policy riders, including premium waiver, accidental death, and disability. In addition, the company engages in the banking activities in Switzerland; and offers asset management services. Further, it has interests in equity investment companies, real-estate firms, and financing companies. The company sells its products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and industrial clients. Bâloise Holding AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.Bâloise Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Baloise Group

