Contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.06% 5.72% 4.82% ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $220.18 million 4.62 $183.36 million $2.77 5.26 ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

(Get Rating)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

