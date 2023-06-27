Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

SNDL presently has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 713.01%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than SNDL.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SNDL has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $561.28 million N/A -$257.77 million ($1.05) -1.23 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.83) -1.79

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL. Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNDL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -36.81% -6.61% -5.54% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.07% -41.09%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats SNDL on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

