Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.