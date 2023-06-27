Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

