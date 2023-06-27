Critical Contrast: ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimball Electronics and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimball Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than ADS-TEC Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 2.74% 9.89% 4.07% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kimball Electronics and ADS-TEC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.35 billion 0.48 $31.25 million $1.86 14.09 ADS-TEC Energy $26.43 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats ADS-TEC Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; class 8 clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

