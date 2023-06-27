Critical Review: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,059.75 -$8.74 million ($0.99) -2.27 INmune Bio $370,000.00 418.19 -$27.30 million ($1.49) -5.79

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.61%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A -1,249.74% -265.61% INmune Bio -10,816.06% -43.26% -32.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

