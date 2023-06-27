Critical Review: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% TFI International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TuSimple and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 1 0 1.70 TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 573.17%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than TFI International.

This table compares TuSimple and TFI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 73.52 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.01 TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 179.59

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFI International beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

