Critical Survey: Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) versus ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Utilities and ATCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Utilities 0 2 0 0 2.00 ATCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.64%. ATCO has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Given ATCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than Canadian Utilities.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Canadian Utilities and ATCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.13 ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.69

ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Utilities and ATCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A ATCO N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATCO beats Canadian Utilities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 16 compressor sites, approximately 3,700 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water, and related infrastructure development solutions in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas in Alberta. Canadian Utilities Limited was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

