CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

