CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.