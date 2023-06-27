CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.