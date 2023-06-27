CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

