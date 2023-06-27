CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 6.98% of Stryve Foods worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

