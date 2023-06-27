CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

