CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

