CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

