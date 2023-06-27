CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.