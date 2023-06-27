CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.90. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

